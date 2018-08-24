Uber Driver Out Of Job After Man Says He Used A Racial Slur

Another Uber driver has been banned and called out for their racism. This time around, a Black customer was referred to by a racist slur during a ride in Tallahassee, Florida on Thursday (Aug. 23).

A video of the racially charged incident was posted to Facebook by Javon O’Neal. The driver, who is white, called O’Neal the n-word while harassing him, he said.

“Racism still exists,” O’Neal said on the social media site.

O’Neal was on his way to orientation for his new job when he got into the Uber driver’s car near his home. The driver, who was only identified as “Michael,” started talking about race and politics during the eight-minute ride. He said that he was expressing “a Caucasian person’s opinion.” Things got more out-of-control when the driver said the racially offensive term. O’Neal then pulled out his phone and started recording the driver. He later posted the video online.

A complaint was also sent to Uber about the incident, ABC affiliate WTXL reported. “This ride made me feel very uncomfortable emotionally and exhausted and not comfortable with getting another Uber,” O’Neal said in a statement.

“I’m still terrified about it,” said Quita Conyers, O’Neal’s mother, adding that the situation could have ended badly for her son despite him posing no threat to the driver. “I know for a fact if my son would’ve scratched his head, he might’ve been dead today.”

Uber offered its statement in response to the horrible incident. “As soon as we were made aware of this, we removed the driver’s access from the app,” a spokesperson said.

