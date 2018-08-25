Donald Trump Pulls His Support of The Proposed Prison Reform Bill That Pastors Met About

According to Politico, The Justice Department praised President Donald Trump’s decision not to back a prison and sentencing reform bill that was crafted by top Republican leaders and Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and senior adviser.

Trump met with Kushner, who has made prison reform a priority; Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley at the White House on Thursday to discuss the bill. The president declined to endorse the bill, citing the midterm elections, Axios reported.

Source: Politico