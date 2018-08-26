CLOSE
National
Home > National

Lyft To Provide Free And Discounted Rides On Election Day

"It's about using our voice and our platform to make sure folks have access to go vote," says Mike Masserman, Head of Social Impact, Lyft.

Leave a comment

The ride-sharing company Lyft is aiming to use its platform as an avenue to get more individuals to the polls during the midterm elections. The franchise is teaming up with organizations to provide both free and discounted rides to polling places, CNN reported.

Lyft is partnering with the Urban League, Voto Latino, the National Federation of the Blind, TurboVote, Nonprofit Vote, and Vote.org for the initiative, the news outlet writes. Aside from providing rides at lower rates, voters will be able to find polling locations through the app and stay updated about deadlines. Lyft felt compelled to create this initiative after millions of people didn’t vote in 2016 due to transportation limitations. “It’s about using our voice and our platform to make sure folks have access to go vote,” Mike Masserman, Head of Social Impact, Lyft, told CNET. He added that he wanted to partner with grassroots organizations because they have “expertise to know who needs a ride to the poll and when they need that ride.”

This initiative comes at a time where it’s imperative for individuals from underserved communities to cast their votes. There recently was a plan proposed to close down polling places in predominately Black communities in Georgia which was eventually halted. The U.S. midterm elections are slated to take place on November 6.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama took to Twitter to show her support for the initiative.

Lyft has launched several initiatives designed to make a social impact. This year the company offered cancer patients free rides to treatment and pledged to allocate over $1.5 million towards providing veterans and low-income individuals with free rides to job interviews and other appointments.  The company also teamed up with Black Girls CODE to increase racial diversity in the realm of STEM.

SEE ALSO:

Black Girls CODE And Lyft Team Up To Increase Racial Representation In STEM

Kristen Clarke Warns Georgia To Stop Suppressing The Black Vote, Or Else

Dollar In Flames

Black Twitter Reacts To The #tipthebill Viral Challenge With A Collective Side-Eye

12 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Reacts To The #tipthebill Viral Challenge With A Collective Side-Eye

Continue reading Black Twitter Reacts To The #tipthebill Viral Challenge With A Collective Side-Eye

Black Twitter Reacts To The #tipthebill Viral Challenge With A Collective Side-Eye

[caption id="attachment_3821111" align="alignnone" width="839"] Source: Tom Stoddart/Getty Images / Getty[/caption] Black unemployment may be at an all-time low, but that's not an immediate (or longterm) solution to the wage gap between Black and white people that has continued to grow wider. Hell, it was just three days ago that the country observed Black Women's Equal Pay Day, which brought attention to that fact that Black women need to work an additional 219 days in order to earn the same compensation that white men make in a single calendar year. https://twitter.com/kayshhh_x3/status/1027771544792195072 In a mind-blowing example of far behind the financial 8-ball Black folks are, a report late last year found that the average Black Bostonian's net worth was just $1. The fact of the matter is that most Black people in America are pretty much short on expendable cash, thanks in no small part to the lack of inherited wealth they receive compared to their white counterparts. https://twitter.com/_fefebain/status/1027807170505711616 Considering those damning statistics above, it was no wonder that Black Twitter reacted with a collective side-eye to the #tipyourbillchallenge hashtag, the latest social media summons that encourages all service customers to tip at least as much as the bill is.

Lyft To Provide Free And Discounted Rides On Election Day was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close