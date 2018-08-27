As Requested: All The Music From Episode 3 Of ‘Insecure’ Season 3

On episode 3 of Insecure, we are sent through a whirlwind of emotions. On this week’s episode, we dive deeper into Issa and Daniel’s platonic relationship, Daniel struggles with compromising his musical sound to land a placement with a major artist, Issa has lost her love for her job and we’re finally getting to see Molly experience her first few days at an all black law firm. Everyone on the show is seemingly struggling with decisions they’ve made but one thing we can always count on is an amazing soundtrack each episode.

This episode has fewer songs than we’re used to but each one is worthy of its place on the show. Check them all out below.

Peyton – “Sweet Honey”

“Sweet Honey” was written by Peyton and produced by Chase of Nazareth. Peyton is an R&B singer from Houston, Texas. She released her debut project, Roller Coaster in December 2015. “Sweet Honey” came soon after.

