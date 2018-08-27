Jemele Hill Moving On From ESPN, Receives $6 Million Buyout

Starting September 1st, Jemele Hill will part ways and move on from ESPN according to reports after working for the network over a decade.

The decision was made after Hill requested a meeting with newly appointed ESPN President James, Pitaro. Pitaro had just attended a meeting last week with NFL executives and vowed that the network would shy away from any political content and stick strictly to sports.

Hill requested to be relieved from her position at ESPN earlier this month after the ESPY’s and it looks like she’s parting with a nice pillow of schmoney in the tune of $6 Million.

Word is, Jemele plans to focus on her new production company Lodge Free Media which will allow her to express and share socially-conscious content.

Congrats to this Queen on new beginnings!

