Geto Boys Founding Member DJ Ready Red Dead At 53

DJ Ready Red, one of the founding members of the rap outfit The Geto Boys, has died. Born Collins Leysath, Ready Red was considered a pioneer of Houston’s bustling Hip-Hop scene in its early days.

As DJ Ready Red, Collins Leysath was an integral figure in Houston’s rap scene in its earliest days, serving as the DJ and producer for the Ghetto Boys as they became the renowned Geto Boys. In doing so, he was a musical pioneer, creating a trademark sound for Houston’s storied Rap-A-Lot label as a pioneering hip-hop producer from the South.

“He single-handedly established the style,” said Willie Dennis, the Geto Boys rapper known as Willie D. “Everything that came after that, it was just remnants of the (stuff) that he did.”

Leysath died Friday of an apparent heart attack. The news broke via Dennis’ Instagram account, and was later referenced on the Geto Boys’ Twitter account. Leysath was 53.

Willie D spoke at length with the publication about how Ready Red was central to the group’s hard-hitting sound and how they eventually aligned with J. Prince of Rap-A-Lot Records. Red’s relationship with the crew soured over the years and he returned to his native New Jersey while falling back largely from Hip-Hop and also dodging reunion sets with The Geto Boys.

