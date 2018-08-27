The Independent Review Board investigating the death of Baltimore police homicide Detective Sean Suiter concludes he took his own life with his service weapon. The full report is expected to be released later this week.

Source: Fox Baltimore

Baltimore City Police Officer Sean Suiter Shooting Ruled Suicide was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

