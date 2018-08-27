Baby Issues an Apology to Lil Wayne

Sometimes it be ya own family. In the case of Lil Wayne, it was his mentor, father-figure, and boss, Baby, that had shorted him over the years out potentially millions of dollars worth of royalties. After a lengthy civil suit between Wayne and Cash Money Records, a judgement was made that Baby & Cash Money had to pay up for the unpaid royalties. If Wayne has actually received any money from the judgment is unknown, however, he has now received a public apology from Baby. Check it below including a reaction of another rapper that was very vocal about the the Lil Wayne and Cash Money situation below.

