National
Photos Of Aretha Franklin In Casket Released

queen aretha franklin death

Fans are paying their final respects to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, at The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit where a viewing of Aretha to the public is being hosted. The queen looked good dressed in a red suit and red pumps.

Check out some of the photos below.

 

Patti Labelle pays tribute to Aretha Franklin during her concert in Philadelphia

Crowds Gather As Aretha Franklin's Casket Arrives For Public Viewing

Crowds Gather As Aretha Franklin's Casket Arrives For Public Viewing

Aretha Franklin Portrait Photos Of The Queen Of Soul

Aretha Franklin Portrait Photos Of The Queen Of Soul

Aretha Franklin went through a number of signature looks throughout her magnificent career, and a handful of them were captured when she sat down and posed for portrait-style pictures. Take a look at some of the top shots from the Queen of Soul’s various photo shoots over the years.

Aretha Franklin & The Famous Friends Who Loved Her (26 Heartwarming Photos)

Aretha Franklin & The Famous Friends Who Loved Her (26 Heartwarming Photos)

[caption id="attachment_4275873" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] It’s a sad day in music. The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin died of Pancreatic cancer on Thursday at 76 years old. Throughout her 50 year career, Ms. Franklin has touched numerous souls and provided the soundtrack for many countless life moments. In honor of Aretha’s incomparable legacy, check these heartwarming photos The Queen and some of the famous folks who loved on her over the years. You will be missed, Queen.

Photos Of Aretha Franklin In Casket Released was originally published on 92q.com

Videos
