CLOSE
National
Home > National

Guilty! Rare Murder Verdict Returned In White Cop’s Killing Of Black Teen

Juries are seldom willing to convict police officers.

Leave a comment

A Texas jury on Tuesday found a white police officer guilty of murder in the 2017 shooting of a Black teenager, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Roy Oliver fired five times into a car carrying teenagers leaving a party, killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

This is a developing story.

SEE ALSO:

A Long Shot? Andrew Gillum Calls Himself ‘The Seabiscuit Of Florida Politics’

Aretha Franklin Deserves Respect And A Congressional Gold Medal, Kamala Harris Says

 

Aretha Franklin Portrait Session

Aretha Franklin Portrait Photos Of The Queen Of Soul

34 photos Launch gallery

Aretha Franklin Portrait Photos Of The Queen Of Soul

Continue reading Aretha Franklin Portrait Photos Of The Queen Of Soul

Aretha Franklin Portrait Photos Of The Queen Of Soul

Aretha Franklin went through a number of signature looks throughout her magnificent career, and a handful of them were captured when she sat down and posed for portrait-style pictures. Take a look at some of the top shots from the Queen of Soul's various photo shoots over the years.

Guilty! Rare Murder Verdict Returned In White Cop’s Killing Of Black Teen was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close