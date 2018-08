[LISTEN] Diva UNFILTERED Podcast Episode 4: Barbz, If You Wanna Come See Me, See Me Then

In this episode, Dominique and Chey get unfiltered about their frustrations with Nicki Minaj’s latest antics, Ugly Facebook babies, Baby daddy issues and being Corny vs. being Cool.

Don’t forget to #SUBSCIBE and #RATE!

iTunes link:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/barbz-if-you-wanna-see-me-come-see-me/id1412927707?i=1000418646361&mt=2

Google Play:

https://play.google.com/music/m/Dg55sbhnzh7m4s7irhslalvwyaa?t=Barbz_If_You_Wanna_See_Me_Come_See_Me-Diva_Unfiltered

Also On 93.9 WKYS: