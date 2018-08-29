CLOSE
Fan Calls Rihanna A Fata**, Rih Rih Responds

'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' - European Premiere - VIP Arrivals

Source: David M. Benett / Getty 

Rihanna is feeling the heat from the RihannaNAVY about releasing new music!

Rih has been spotted filming with Donald Glover, promoting Fenty Beauty and prepping for her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty’s NY Fashion Week closing-presentation.

Rihanna was spotted with supermodel Slick Woods who is celebrating the announcement of her baby bump. A fan commented on the photo demanding the ‘Work’ singer to release more music and called her a Fata**.  To which Rih Rih responded,

 

LOL.

Nah, but forreal tho Rih, what’s up with that! We’re ready!

 

 

