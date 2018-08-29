Hypebeast Alert: Levi’s Introducing Sneaker Ready Jeans [Photos]

The chunky sneaker trend seems like it is here to stay so why not flaunt them correctly? America’s oldest apparel brand is reinventing the high water for flexing purposes.

Levi’s is releasing their first ever sneaker ready jean. Their new Fall/Winter 2018 collection falls right in line with the current trends in street wear with a mix of 80’s and 90’s appeal.

Available in two cuts, the Hi-Ball Roll sits below the waist with a slim silhouette through the thigh and a pre-rolled 2 inch cuff. While on the other hand the Lo-Ball Stack’s point of difference is a drastic inseam and scrunched leg opening. Both styles feature an over sized red tab and back patch with Levi’s branding going down the out seam.

Along with the denim pieces the drop will also include other items including half zip sweaters, logo heavy t-shirts, mock necks and jackets. Pricing for the jeans start at $89.50.

You can shop the collection here.

—

Photo: Titel Media / Ahmed Chrediy

