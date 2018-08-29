Meek Mill continues to support the city of Philadelphia

According to TMZ, “Meek Mill’s teaming up with Puma, sports apparel Fanatics, United Legwear and Milano Di Rogue to donate more than 6,000 backpacks to students in the city.”

He will be giving out 3 types of backpacks for students in all grade levels, and each back will come with school supplies that are needed for each grade level, pencils, crayons, notebooks, dry erase markers,etc.

Meek tells TMZ he knows firsthand what it’s like for families to struggle financially around back-to-school time.

“Those memories stay with me and that’s why I’m committed to giving back to families in my hometown, putting smiles on kids’ faces and helping them start the school year on the right note with the right supplies.”

Rumor has it Meek may also surprise some of the kids Wednesday with a hand delivering some of the supplies! If you remember, Meek also showed up in support of Milano’s fashion show earlier this year.

Meek Mill Donating 6,000 Backpacks To Students In Philadelphia was originally published on boomphilly.com