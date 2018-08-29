Janet Jackson and the closeness she shared with her big brother, Michael Jackson, has always been evident throughout both their careers. Ms. Jackson honored her brother with a fitting tribute after she produced an update to the King Of Pop’s epic “Remember The Time” video from 1992, and the results are sure to get fans talking.

TMZ reports:

Janet teamed up with Kwaylon Rogers — aka @BlameItOnKway to his 3.6 million IG followers — to shoot this 1-minute, 11-second clip. Janet plays the queen passing judgment on dancers … just like Iman did in MJ’s 1992 video.

The project came about after Kway and Janet met at the Billboard Awards earlier this year. They hit it off and, soon after, Kway pitched the idea of reimagining Michael’s hit video and releasing it Wednesday … the day he would’ve turned 60.

Sources close to Kway tell us the group rehearsed — with Diamond Batiste behind the camera — for a day and shot the video the next day to Janet’s liking. As you should know, MJ’s “Remember the Time” video — costarring Eddie Murphy and Magic Johnson — was hailed as a masterpiece.

Today, the late Michael Jackson would have been 60. We’re pretty sure he’d approve of this fun and loving redux of his classic clip.

Check out TMZ’s teaser below.

—

Photo: WENN

Janet Jackson Pays Tribute To Big Bro Michael Jackson’s “Remember The Time” Vid was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: