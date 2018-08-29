CLOSE
The DMV
12 Year Old Shot In Baltimore City

Shooting In Lower Manhattan Federal Building

A 12-year-old girl was shot in the leg Tuesday afternoon in southeast Baltimore.Police are searching the area for any clues that may lead them to who pulled the trigger.The shooting happened in the 400 block of N Curley St., and police say the 12-year-old is expected to recover.

