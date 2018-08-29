A 12-year-old girl was shot in the leg Tuesday afternoon in southeast Baltimore.Police are searching the area for any clues that may lead them to who pulled the trigger.The shooting happened in the 400 block of N Curley St., and police say the 12-year-old is expected to recover.

Source: Fox Baltimore

12 Year Old Shot In Baltimore City

