Tyga Sues Cash Money and Young Money Over $1 Million in Unpaid Album Royalties

Tyga is about his bizznass!

According to TMZ, the Cash Money, Young Money rapper is suing his former label for a deal that was made back in 2009. The deal stated he would drop two albums for Young Money, ‘Careless World’ and ‘Hotel California’. The west coast rapper claims the label “shorted him significant sums.”

The issue is, back in 2016, Young Money and Cash Money both agreed to run him all the royalties that were promised over the years however, he still hasn’t received any of the money.

Birdman recently apologized to Lil Wayne on stage at Lil Weezyana Fest so since he’s feeling nice, maybe he’ll cough up Tyga’s cash schmoney.

