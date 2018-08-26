Queen Sails known professionally as Queen Naija was born on the 17th of October, 1995, in Michigan with real name Queen Bulls. American YouTube personality best known as one half of the channel Chris and Queen, which she runs with her husband Chris. She and Chris are known for vlogging, playing pranks on each other, participating in challenges, and more.

She is rather a talented singer and an actress. She has participated in a number of TV shows, including the one which is named ‘American Idol’.

Moving onto Queen’s personal life, she is already married and is a mother of a son. She got married to vlogger Christopher Sails aka Chris, whom she met at a high school basketball game.

The pair began dating since April 2013 and eventually got married. However, Queen’s wedding date is not available.

Christopher, who is also an Instagram sensation with more than 650,000 followers, has been very active on their YouTube channel. Queen and her husband are both twenty-one-year-old.

Though the details regarding her marriage are not available, one can see many pictures of the pair and their son Chris on their respective social media accounts. Well, there are many cute pictures of Queen’s family, but here is one of the cutest one.

Unfortunately, the couple recently experienced a highly publicized breakup which included cheating allegations broadcast over a lengthy series of videos for their followers. While both YouTubers have addressed their relationship issues in vlog posts, Queen Naija also decided to channel her anger into a song. She dropped “Medicine” on December 31, and it already has more than two million YouTube views less than two weeks later.

