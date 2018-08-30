Cardi B Apologizes for Martin Luther King Jr. Skit

Kanye was not the only one issuing apologies today as Cardi B issued an apology to the family members of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for comments she made in a comedy skit titled, “The Real Housewives of the Civil Rights Movement.” While the skit never officially aired, it was released by TMZ, with Cardi playing the role of Coretta Scott King, and actually going as far as calling Dr. King “a hoe.”

Members of the King family described the skit as “repulsive”, but have taken to twitter to publicly accept the apology from Cardi. Check out their reactions below.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: