Happy Birthday MJ: 5 Artists Who Were Influenced By The King of Pop

Almost a decade after his passing, Michael Jackson’s influence is still ever present. In 1964, the world was introduced to a Michael Joseph Jackson, the eighth child of Katherine and Joe Jackson. Michael made his musical debut as the youngest member of his family singing group, The Jackson 5, alongside his brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, and Marlon. The Jackson 5 gave us a ton of classics including, “I Want You Back” (1969), “ABC” (1970), “The Love You Save” (1970), and “I’ll Be There” (1970). In 1971, Michael embarked on his solo career. In the early 80’s, things began to really take off for Michael and he quickly solidified his place at an ultimate pop star. Songs like “Beat It”, “Billie Jean”, and “Thriller” from his 1982 album Thriller, made it apparent that Michael Jackson wasn’t going anywhere any time soon. His music was not only entertaining but also political. Every step of the way, Michael Jackson attempted to break down racial barriers through his music and business ventures.

Michael’s sophomore album, Bad, became the first album in the country to spawn 5 number one singles with “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You”, “Bad”, “The Way You Make Me Feel”, “Man in the Mirror”, and “Dirty Diana.” That wasn’t the last of Michael’s history-making and record-breaking. From his fashion to his iconic videos, everyone wanted to be Michael Jackson, a talent that has yet to be replicated in after four decades. Let’s take a look at how MJ inspired some of today’s talent.

Beyonce

Where would Beyonce be without Michael Jackson? You can tell in her showmanship that MJ was a huge inspiration. She’s paid homage to the King of Pop in several performances, mainly her Super Bowl performance and her tribute to Jackson with Destiny’s Child.

