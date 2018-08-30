Fat Joe Sued By Former Partner In UP NYC Sneaker Store

Days after his star studded birthday affair Fat Joe is back in the legal mix. An ex business associate is suing the rapper for fronting the start up money for his shoe store.

According to a report by TMZ, Crack was hit with a lawsuit over his UP NYC sneaker boutique located in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan. Scott Spina alleges that he helped the MC launch the company in 2016 by investing over 150,000 dollars of his own cash.

Known for stocking limited edition and hard to find releases, the footwear shop reportedly got off to a great start by moving over $175,000 in merchandise on their opening day. But things turned sour not even a month later.

Apparently Spina was helping himself to customer’s personal information and treated himself like a king via credit card fraud. He was promptly terminated from his position at UP NYC but now he is coming back for what he thinks he is owed.

Spina claims the Bronx native hired new staff without his approval and created new bank accounts “in order to divert the store’s proceeds and profits.”His legal team is asking for his 150K investment back and a cut of the profits from the retail store.

He might have a huge issue on his hands if the case goes to court and his credibility comes into question. Spina was found guilty by a federal court and sentence to 35 months in prison. He was also mandated to pay back $516,396.33.

