GET THE LOOK: Meghan Markle’s “Hamilton” Tuxedo Dress

Meghan Markle showed up to a charitable West End performance of the hit musical Hamilton channeling the revered style legacy of her infamous mother-in-law. The Duchess of Sussex used the occasion to have a date night with her doting hubby.

She wore a short black tuxedo style sheath with classic black pumps finishing the look off with small gold hoop earrings and one of her signature clutch style purses.

Find out how to achieve her look minus the bodyguards at any budget below.

SPLURGE:

Meghan’s original $595 Tuxedo dress was by Judith and Charles. Pair it with some $625 black suede Manolo Blahnik Pumps from Neiman Marcus and $145 small gold hoops from Jennifer Zeuner to look at royal as she did.

SPEND:

Snag a long sleeved La Redoute tuxedo with a satin trim from Sears for $81. Add $20 gold hoops from Madewell. Ground the look with $90 Cassedy pumps from Aldo.

SAVE:

Missguided has an asymmetrical option on sale for just $36. Angle too short for you? They also have a petite pick for $60. Fake the funk with $25 shoes from Charlotte Russe and $12 hoops from Urban Outfitters.

PLUS:

Boohoo has a great plus size option available for just $40.00. Give it a luxe appearance by having your local dry cleaners replace the buttons. It’ll reinforce the quality of the jacket and give you the same effect for just pennies on the dollar.

