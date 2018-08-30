CLOSE
Ron DeSantis’ Racist History Didn’t Just Begin With His ‘Monkey’ Attack On Andrew Gillum

There’s little doubt that this is just the tip of a massive iceberg.

A closer look at Florida Rep. Ron DeSantis’ background revealed that he has vast connections with white supremacists, contradicting the Republican nominee for governor’s flimsy denial that he’s a racist.

Less than 24 hours after winning the GOP nomination, DeSantis warned voters on Wednesday that his Black Democratic rival for the governor’s office, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, would “monkey up” the state.

The immediate pushback against DeSantis for blowing his racist dog whistle led the Trump-backed nominee to quit his role as an administrator for a hate group on Facebook, American Ledger reported on Wednesday night.

DeSantis was reportedly one of 52 administrators for a group named Tea Party, which is unaffiliated with the official Tea Party Patriots. Corey Stewart, the Trump-inspired racist GOP U.S. Senate nominee for Virginia, is also an administrator of the 95,000-member social media group.

Among the group’s racist gems, it referred to Black Lives Matter activists as “ghetto scum” and NFL players who kneel during the national anthem as “overpaid ball chasers” who “kneel like ISIS.” Group members have also spread the conspiracy theory that the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville was a hoax, according to Think Progress.

Prior to the revelation of DeSantis’ connection to the social media site, the congressman went to a convention that featured white supremacists, the Naples Daily News reported in June.

Back in November, DeSantis attended the conference that featured right-wing conservatives who try to cast racist views as legitimate political policies. David Horowitz, founder and president of the think tank the David Horowitz Freedom Center, picked up the $1,218 tab for the lawmaker to stay at a luxury beachfront hotel in Palm Beach. Horowitz, a so-called conservative intellectual, once lamented over the national “melodrama of Black victimization and white oppression,” according to the newspaper.

With all of these documented instances of DeSantis’ certain feelings about non-white people, there’s little doubt that this is all just the tip of a massive racist iceberg.

