Polo Ralph Lauren is having a monster 2018. America’s favorite designer has released an all purpose drop inspired by some of their most classic designs.

Right in time for the fall season, the Hi Tech collection features wears built to endure any challenges that mother nature might have in store. Keeping in line with the original set from the 90’s, bright color blocking and eye-catching logo placements are found throughout t-shirts, coats, sweaters, pants and hats.

While the much sought after Alpine rugby Grand Puba made famous from his 1992 freestyle session on Yo! MTV Raps is not up grabs, there are still some cop worthy items available.

The camouflage pants cargo pant is rich with details which includes a belt with “Polo Hi Tech Cliff Hanger” label, snapped pockets and an American flag embroidered at the right thigh.

Uncle Ralph and team were able to marry functionality and their signature approach to sportswear nicely with the fly fishing vest. Constructed in durable nylon, this sleeveless jacket has eight zip pockets and six patch pockets with an adjustable hood and over sized branding on the back.

Another clear standout is the white double-knit hooded sweatshirt with its’ reinterpretation of RL’s “93 Climb” poster.

The Hi Tech collection is available now on Polo’s website and Urban Outfitters. Earlier this month Richard “Dick” Tahsin, former designer, revealed how the iconic bear design came to be which is a must read for any true lover of LO.

—

Photo: Polo Ralph Lauren

Polo Ralph Lauren Reissues “Hi Tech” Capsule Collection was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: