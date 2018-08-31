GOP Leader Who Said Black NFL Players Are ‘Baboons’ And Should Go To ‘Africa’ Goes Unpunished

An official for a Pennsylvania Republican committee has recently come under fire for racist comments referring to Black NFL players as “baboons” and telling them to go back to “Africa”—but he has not faced any punishment for the remarks.

RELATED: Ron DeSantis’ Racist History Didn’t Just Begin With His ‘Monkey’ Attack On Andrew Gillum

Carla Maloney, secretary for The Republican Committee of Beaver County (RCBC), posted the racially offensive remarks on her personal Facebook page last year. The page, listing her as Carla Belich Fueller, has since been taken down. However, her horrible comments still did damage, targeting Black NFL players who kneel during the national anthem.

“Steelers are now just as bad as the rest of the over paid baboons. You respect your flag, country and our national anthem. How many men and women have lost limbs or died to protect this country and you baboons want respect,” Maloney said. “If you want respect you need to earn it and so far you haven’t. Stop watching, or going to a game and paying for over priced food, water and tickets. Let’s see how the baboons get paid when white people stop paying their salaries.”

Trump-loving GOP official in Pennsylvania raged against black NFL ‘baboons’ and told them to go back to Africa https://t.co/scvwRg730J — Raw Story (@RawStory) August 31, 2018

Maloney added racial insult to injury when she complained about “reverse racism” and said that a “civil war” would happen. She also posted more racist and hateful comments about NFL players, the Beaver County Times reported.

“Tired of these over paid ignorant blacks telling me what I should believe in. I will tell you what I believe in and that is our Flag the National Anthem and America period end of story,” Maloney also said. “You don’t like it here go to Africa see how you like it there. We are all Americans not African American not Hispanic American. WE ARE ALL AMERICAN.”

Making matters worse, Chip Kohser, chairman of the RCBC, admitted to having known about her comments at the time that she was chosen as secretary. She was only given a warning to watch what she posts online in representing the GOP, he said.

The RCBC tried to do damage control over Maloney’s racist rant, saying that she made the remarks before becoming the group’s secretary earlier this year. The committee’s executive officials will meet Saturday (Sept. 1) to discuss the comments, they said. The executive committee has the power to remove Maloney as the secretary—but has already sent a clear message it will protect her.

SEE ALSO:

Watch Aretha Franklin’s Funeral: How To Live Stream The Queen Of Soul’s Homecoming

Crystal Mason Is Sentenced To Federal Prison For Voting In Texas

GOP Leader Who Said Black NFL Players Are ‘Baboons’ And Should Go To ‘Africa’ Goes Unpunished was originally published on newsone.com