Here We Go Again: BBC Thinks Jenifer Lewis Is Aretha Franklin

Today is Aretha Franklin‘s funeral and media outlets still can’t tell Black folks apart. First it was Fox News, and now it’s the BBC.
See Also: Aretha Franklin Timeline: Milestones And Achievements By The Queen Of Soul
Just hours ago, the BBC posted an article with the title “Aretha Franklin: Four Tops Lead Detroit Tribute Concert Cefore Funeral.” However, there was a photo of actress Jenifer Lewis as the image. Sirius XM radio host and journalist Clay Cane captured the screenshot and wrote on Twitter, “WHY DOES THE BBC HAVE A PHOTO OF JENIFER LEWIS (
@JeniferLewis) AS ARETHA FRANKLIN? I mean, damn — on the day of Aretha Franklin’s funeral?”
See the tweet below:
It appears that Jenifer Lewis did perform at an Aretha Franklin tribute concert, but there is no mention of her in the article and someone at BBC clearly slapped a photo of the actress as the lead image, which is also appearing all over Twitter, see below:
Either way, this is just despicable and shows the importance of having a diverse staff. Moreover, even without a diverse staff, Jenifer Lewis and Aretha Franklin look nothing alike.
On August 16, the day the Queen of Soul died, Fox News posted a photo of Patti LaBelle instead. See the image below, with Patti LaBelle in the corner:
Fox issued a pointless apology, saying, “We sincerely apologize to Aretha Franklin’s family and friends. Our intention was to honor the icon using a secondary image of her performing with Patti LaBelle in the full screen graphic, but the image of Ms. Franklin was obscured in that process, which we deeply regret.”
The BBC has not issued an apology and they probably won’t be aware of the error until they start getting dragged on social media, which should be in about 5, 4, 3, 2, 1…
Again, just trifling.
SEE ALSO:
More Than Music: Aretha ‘Natural Woman’ Franklin Was A Civil Rights Hero, Too
Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot
This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
1.Source:Getty 1 of 93
2.Source:Getty 2 of 93
3.Source:Getty 3 of 93
4.4 of 93
5.Source:Getty 5 of 93
6.6 of 93
7.Source:Getty 7 of 93
8.8 of 93
9. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 9 of 93
10.Source:Getty 10 of 93
11.Source:Getty 11 of 93
12.12 of 93
13.Source:Getty 13 of 93
14.14 of 93
15.Source:Getty 15 of 93
16.16 of 93
17.Source:Getty 17 of 93
18.18 of 93
19.Source:Getty 19 of 93
20.20 of 93
21.Source:Getty 21 of 93
22.22 of 93
23.Source:Getty 23 of 93
24.24 of 93
25.Source:Getty 25 of 93
26.26 of 93
27.Source:Getty 27 of 93
28.28 of 93
29.Source:Getty 29 of 93
30.30 of 93
31.Source:Getty 31 of 93
32.32 of 93
33.Source:Getty 33 of 93
34.34 of 93
35.Source:Getty 35 of 93
36.36 of 93
37.Source:Getty 37 of 93
38.38 of 93
39.Source:Getty 39 of 93
40.40 of 93
41.Source:Getty 41 of 93
42.42 of 93
43.43 of 93
44.Source:Getty 44 of 93
45.45 of 93
46.Source:Getty 46 of 93
47.47 of 93
48.48 of 93
49.49 of 93
50.Source:Getty 50 of 93
51.Source:Getty 51 of 93
52.52 of 93
53.Source:Getty 53 of 93
54.54 of 93
55.Source:Getty 55 of 93
56.56 of 93
57.Source:Getty 57 of 93
58.58 of 93
59.Source:Getty 59 of 93
60.60 of 93
61.61 of 93
62.Source:Getty 62 of 93
63.63 of 93
64.Source:Getty 64 of 93
65.65 of 93
66.Source:Getty 66 of 93
67.67 of 93
68.Source:Getty 68 of 93
69.Source:Getty 69 of 93
70.70 of 93
71.71 of 93
72.Source:Getty 72 of 93
73.73 of 93
74.Source:Getty 74 of 93
75.75 of 93
76.76 of 93
77.Source:Getty 77 of 93
78.78 of 93
79.Source:Getty 79 of 93
80.80 of 93
81.81 of 93
82.Source:Getty 82 of 93
83.Source:Getty 83 of 93
84.Source:Getty 84 of 93
85.Source:Getty 85 of 93
86.Source:Getty 86 of 93
87.Source:Getty 87 of 93
88.Source:Getty 88 of 93
89. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 89 of 93
90. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 90 of 93
91. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 91 of 93
92. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 92 of 93
93. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 93 of 93
Here We Go Again: BBC Thinks Jenifer Lewis Is Aretha Franklin was originally published on newsone.com