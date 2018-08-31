A Minnesota House candidate’s attempt to “unify society” with a new campaign ad miserably backfired. Kyle Greene targeted voters with a controversial and offensive message: “I want to be your N-word.”
Greene, who is running for Minnesota’s House of Representatives seat in rural District 18A, used the term in his appeal to voters in the clip posted to Facebook.
“I’m not asking you to vote for me as your leader, I’m asking you to vote for me as your public servant,” Greene, who identifies himself as African-American and Cherokee Indian, said in the video. “I want to be your state representative, I want to be your public servant and I want to be your (n-word).”
The campaign ad has been viewed more than 59,000 times as of Friday afternoon. Social media users have posted strong comments on the video’s page, too.
“Yea this was a pure what the f*** did you say moment. Well if he wanted a name for himself he has it now. Whoever is his family should really rethink this s***. How do you support this?”, one commenter said.
“While I guess I get the reasoning behind the explanation of why this was made, the delivery comes across all wrong. This was a misstep. Probably a fatal one for the campaign,” a second user said.
The range of online reactions went from shocked to downright pissed off. How Greene could have filmed the ad is baffling, many people said. If Greene had any chance at beating his competitors and getting votes, then it seems like a slim-to-none bet now. The House candidate will face off against incumbent Republican Dean Urdahl, Democrat Justin Vold and Libertarian candidate Jill Galvan. His rivals will most likely respond to the ad and take advantage of the backlash against him.
House Candidate Says He Wants To Be Your ‘N-Word’ In Campaign Video Fail was originally published on newsone.com