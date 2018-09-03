During her headlining set at Made In America on Sunday night, Nicki Minaj had a rather unfortunate incident happen. The Barbz and everyone in attendance in Philly got a peek at all of Nicki, to which she could react as only she could.

nicki not giving a fuck 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7KeFNikTtL — Mr. World Premiere 🇯🇲 (@yardieiz4life) September 3, 2018

“You know what? Let’s go Adam,” she says before the opening of “Motorsport.” “They done seen my nipples like 50 times tonight!”

It’s been that kind of week for the Queen where after weeks of getting headlines for all different types of reasons, she took it back to one of her favorite places in the world — the stage.

RELATED: Made In America Day 2 ft. Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Jay Rock & More [WATCH]

RELATED: 21 Black Women Slaying Wigs Made By Nicki Minaj’s New Hairstylist Arrogant Tae

To see the moment for yourself, head over here.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Nicki Minaj Has Hilarious Reaction To Wardrobe Malfunction At Made In America [VIDEO] was originally published on Theboxhouston.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: