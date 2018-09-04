Model Monday: Brittany Hampton Couldn’t Hide From The Spotlight

Agency: Next Models

Instagram: @bhampton

Claim to Fame: The behind-the-scenes veteran stepped up to the plate as a contestant on the hit E! reality show House of DVF impressing founder Diane Von Furstenberg so much that she was named as the first Global Brand Ambassador for DVF, a global luxury lifestyle brand that is known everywhere from Sohoto Singapore.

It’s hard to believe that before building an Instagram following of 106 thousand followers and becoming the face of an internationally respected design house started by one of the world’s most infamous women Brittany Hampton intended on leaving her modeling aspirations behind for a life behind the camera.

Though she started her career as a child model who was booking national commercials at age 5 and acting gigs by the age of 6 she had migrated towards the business of fashion. He first flexed her entrepreneurial muscle at 16 by starting a small clothing line where she could create the kinds of designs she wanted to see in stores.

The brief but ultimately successful experience influenced her decision to study Fashion Design at Los Angeles’ Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

She went on to create her own opportunity by becoming the very first in-house stylist at MTV Networks for Nickelodeon in 2012.

Despite getting a foothold outside of the spotlight a turn on an E! Reality show called House of DVF allowed Hampton to showcase her beauty and brains changing her life forever.

She might be the one getting dolled up on sets now but she’s still in charge of her off-duty model style.

And nowhere are her styling roots more apparent than her popular Instagram page where she shows off her personal taste level in strategically cut out dresses and nails that capitalize on negative space.

Her beautiful brown skin and full curves make her to go to girl for brands that specialize in pared back sex appeal like J Lux Label and Galore but the journey behind her brand is what’s most impressive.

Models often have the least amount of power on set and are subject to the changing tastes of the fickle fashion industry but by arming herself with knowledge, style, and cool Hampton has an increased ability to choose what direction her career takes.

No matter where that may be, we’ll be watching.

Model Monday: Brittany Hampton Couldn’t Hide From The Spotlight was originally published on hellobeautiful.com