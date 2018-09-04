Made In America was an amazing time. On Day 2, all the Icy Girls got together to see the iceist one of them all Saweetie. The West Coast bred sat down with us to talk about her EP ‘High Maintenance’, her come-up & even told us on what to do to keep her happy! Saweetie has been buzzing from her most known track ‘Icy Girl’ which got everyone excited to hear more from her. Watch the full interview to find out when to expect new music from one of the newest coming out of the west coast!

Related: Philly Artists Make HUGE Impact During Made In America 2018

Saweetie ‘High Maintenance’ Defines Her Lifestyle & Music was originally published on boomphilly.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: