LiAngelo Ball Still In Denial Of His Actual Basketball Talent

LiAngelo Ball aka Lonzo Ball’s brother is in denial of his basketball talents. According to LaVar Ball’s son, he didn’t get drafted due to the sunglasses stealing incident in China while he was still a member of UCLA’s basketball team.

Reports TMZ:

It all went down in the latest episode of the family’s Facebook docuseries, “Ball In The Family” … where cameras caught the middle Ball bro’s reaction to not being picked to join Lonzo in the Association.

“I don’t know, I guess it’s the way I play, I guess,” Gelo says of why he thinks he didn’t get drafted.

“Or the sh*t I did off the court.”

Of course … Gelo — along with 2 teammates from UCLA — were detained in China after stealing several pairs of designer sunglasses and other accessories from multiple stores in Hangzhou.

LiAngelo was suspended from the Bruins indefinitely … and LaVar eventually pulled him from school to play ball in Lithuania.

Ball joked about the whole ordeal in a Foot Locker ad released just days before the draft … but it doesn’t seem he found it very funny after not being picked.

“Sucks that I didn’t get drafted tonight,” he said on the show.

Gelo’s been hooping in the JBA — LaVar’s startup basketball league — ever since, waiting to catch on with any NBA team that’d be willing to add him to the roster.

Or, it could be that Gelo has only showed a passing interest in playing defense. Or that he’s not the most athletic guy when compared to elite NBA players. Or that his jumper just isn’t very consistent.

But yeah, off the court issues. Work on your game and best of luck to you, sir.

