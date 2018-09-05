Tekashi 6ix9ine Writes Letter To The Judge Hoping To Get Off Probation

He might not be afraid to troll or call out some of your favorite rappers, but when he’s in the presence of a judge (or kidnappers) Tekashi 6ix9ine acts accordingly knowing his life is in someone else’s hands.

Just a few weeks ago it was being reported that prosecutors were recommending that the Brooklyn rapper serve a 1 to 3 year prison sentence for recently catching cases while serving probation for a plea deal he copped back in 2015 off a child sex charge. Now TMZ is reporting that 6ix9ine filed a letter to the judge trying to copp another plea and asking the judge that he be set free from his probation.

The rapper’s lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, says both arrests happened this year, and the deadline on his plea deal was Oct. 2017. Translation: It’s too late to nail me for that stuff. Plus, he points out, neither arrest has resulted in a conviction.

Tekashi is asking the judge to sentence to 4 years probation and a youthful offenders program.

The “Fefe” rapper was arrested earlier this year for choking a fan in Houston and caught an assault charge in Brooklyn when he allegedly grabbed a police officer by the wrist when he was having his handcuffs removed.

As for his original sin of pleading guilty to one count of using a child in a sexual performance for a music video, Tekashi has vehemently denied any wrong doing and claims to have struck a deal simply because he couldn’t afford a lawyer.

While he’s been trying to come off as Mr. Deeds, we kind of doubt a judge is going to have pity on a Latino rapper whose face is covered in pop culture tattoos, encourages violence, and found himself getting protested against by a gang of college students.

But hey in 2018 anything is possible.

