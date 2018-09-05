Nicki Minaj added yet another hilarious Ellen DeGeneres interview to her catalogue on Tuesday. The “Barbie Dreams” rapper sat down with her talk show bestie and gossiped all about her sex life, not needing a man, and wanting to punch Travis Scott “in the fu**ing face.”

On her new album, Queen, Minaj rapped: Man I ain’t got no type like Jxmmi and Swae Lee/But if he can’t fu** three times a night, peace”… and it turns out she was dead serious. She told Ellen that if she only gets to see her man a couple times a week, he’d better be ready to put that work in multiple times a night. Minaj also admitted to having two men on her roster at the moment—a new guy who fell off a little bit and a newer guy who’s been around for a couple weeks.

Watch her spill all her business in the clips below. She also helps give away a crap load of money to a few students in the audience, then hits the stage to perform a medley of Queen cuts.

Photo: Rancel Lopez/MIA

Nicki Minaj Dishes On Sex Life & Wanting To Bless Travis Scott With The Fade was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: