Boss Up! 30 Rappers Who Have Their Own Record Labels

Did you know that your favorite rapper is also probably a boss? Check out these artists that have their own record labels, even though they have (in the past) or still do business with major labels.
- Chief Keef – Glo Gang
- Boosie Badazz- Bad Azz Syndicate
- P. Diddy – Bad Boy
- Meek Mill – Dream Chasers
- T.I. – Grand Hustle
- Drake – OVO Sound
- Ice Cube – Lench Mob Records
- Fetty Wap – RGF
- Dr. Dre – Aftermath
- Rick Ross – Maybach Music Group
- Nipsey Hussle – All Money In
- French Montana – Coke Boys
- DJ Paul and Juicy J – Hypnotize Minds
- Kanye West – G.O.O.D Music
- Jay-Z – RocNation
- The Neptunes – Star Trak Entertainment
- Nelly – Derrty Ent
- Birdman – Cash Money Records
- Lil Wayne – Young Money Entertainment
- Kevin Gates – BWA
- Eminem – Shady Records
- Nas – Mass Appeal
- ASAP Rocky – ASAP Worldwide
- Jermaine Dupri – SoSoDef
- 50 Cent – G-Unit Records
- E-40 – Sick Wid It Records
- Cam’Ron – Diplomat Records
- Master P – No Limit Records/No Limit Forever
- Eazy-E – Ruthless Records
- Ludacris – Disturbing Tha Peace
Source: XXL Magazine
