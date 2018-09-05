Did you know that your favorite rapper is also probably a boss? Check out these artists that have their own record labels, even though they have (in the past) or still do business with major labels.

Chief Keef – Glo Gang Boosie Badazz- Bad Azz Syndicate P. Diddy – Bad Boy Meek Mill – Dream Chasers T.I. – Grand Hustle Drake – OVO Sound Ice Cube – Lench Mob Records Fetty Wap – RGF Dr. Dre – Aftermath Rick Ross – Maybach Music Group Nipsey Hussle – All Money In French Montana – Coke Boys DJ Paul and Juicy J – Hypnotize Minds Kanye West – G.O.O.D Music Jay-Z – RocNation The Neptunes – Star Trak Entertainment Nelly – Derrty Ent Birdman – Cash Money Records Lil Wayne – Young Money Entertainment Kevin Gates – BWA Eminem – Shady Records Nas – Mass Appeal ASAP Rocky – ASAP Worldwide Jermaine Dupri – SoSoDef 50 Cent – G-Unit Records E-40 – Sick Wid It Records Cam’Ron – Diplomat Records Master P – No Limit Records/No Limit Forever Eazy-E – Ruthless Records Ludacris – Disturbing Tha Peace

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Source: XXL Magazine

Boss Up! 30 Rappers Who Have Their Own Record Labels was originally published on Thebeatdfw.com

