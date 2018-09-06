D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Introduces Her Daughter Miranda On The Today Show

“The message I hope to send is that families are made in all kinds of ways.”@MayorBowser adopted a baby girl back in May, and she’s never talked to anyone about it until now. This week, she invited @hodakotb to meet her new daughter. pic.twitter.com/vGZHvCzd56 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 6, 2018

Meet the first baby!

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) introduced her daughter Miranda Elizabeth Bowser to the world Thursday morning in an interview with The Today Show. The mayor announced in May that she adopted a child. Bowser, 52 is not married. She receives help from her parents and employees a nanny. Bowser is running for re-election in November.

She would be the first Washington mayor to win reelection since 2002.

