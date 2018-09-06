Burt Reynolds has died at the age of 82.

According to TMZ, Reynolds died of a heart attack Thursday morning at a hospital in Florida, with his family by his side when he passed.

Reynolds starred in shows like Gunsmoke and Dan August, but rose to fame in the ‘70s for his breakout role as Lewis Medlock in Deliverance.

Reynold would go to have a long career and was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor his role as porn director Jack Horner in Boogie Knights in 1997.

Reynolds was married to Judy Carne from 1963 to 1965 and Loni Anderson from 1988 to 1993, with whom he shares his adult son Quinton Anderson Reynolds.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Actor Burt Reynolds Dies At 82 was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: