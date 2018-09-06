Why Is Trump Hostile Toward April Ryan? 3 Takeaways From Trevor Noah’s Interview

White House correspondent April Ryan explained Wednesday night why she believes the Trump administration has been hostile toward her.

See Also: April Ryan Says She’s Gotten Death Threats For How She Covers Trump

Comments from the American Urban Radio Networks reporter and CNN commentator, who has covered the White House for more than two decades, came during a discussion with The Daily Show host Trevor Noah about her new book, “Under Fire.”

She’s one of the few African-American reporters who cover White House briefings and asks blunt questions about the president’s attitude toward the Black community. That combination, she said, has prompted a combative, borderline hateful, response to her unyielding directness.

Here’s what Ryan had to say about the White House’s attitude against her:

1. “Warred upon”

Ryan said she feels “warred upon” by the White House. “This administration looks at what I ask in a different way” than other administrations have, Ryan said. She described herself as “an equal opportunity offender,” noting that previous administrations, including Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, also felt the heat from her tough questions.

Administrations expect hard questions from reporters. The Trump White House, though, has “taken the idea I will ask questions they don’t like to another degree.”

Happy birthday to my former classmate and fellow @MorganStateU grad @AprilDRyan doing it BIG on the world stage. You make us all proud sis. We support you. We got you! ✊🏾🎤👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/NSOgtu3vUI — David E. Talbert (@DavidETalbert) September 5, 2018

2. Trying to “kill my career”

Ryan said that Trump, who has a reputation for not turning the other cheek if he feels attacked, is trying to discredit her and “kill my career.”

In a separate interview with NPR about her new book, Ryan underscored that Trump is the only president that she’s had to ask the blunt question about whether he’s a racist. That pointed question came against the backdrop of Trump giving a pass to violent white supremacists in Charlottesville and Trump calling Haiti and African nations “shithole countries.”

April Ryan: Death threats have got to stop @CNN https://t.co/KhdmkBPViy — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) September 2, 2018

3. Because she’s Black

Noah asked the journalist whether the administration’s opposition to her is rooted in her race and gender.

“I would say if you can taste it, smell it, touch it, it is what it is,” Ryan replied.

April Ryan: Sarah Sanders should have to pay for my bodyguard since she's "stirring" up threats against me https://t.co/P94VZcTSN3 pic.twitter.com/F7HPIXBOUK — The Hill (@thehill) August 22, 2018

Ryan lamented that Trump’s hostility extends broadly to practically all media outlets not named Fox News, which openly panders to the president. She highlighted John McCain’s warning that the nation will slip toward dictatorship when the government attacks the press.

@realDonaldTrump is not standing by his oath to uphold The Constitution by attacking the 1st Amendment, Freedom of the Press! We are not the Enemy! https://t.co/8vrIUc2AO2 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) August 30, 2018

Watch her interview with Noah below:

SEE ALSO:

Miserable Melania Allegedly ‘Completely Embarrassed’ That Her Husband Was Dragged At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

Cop Who Killed Laquan McDonald Crying Fake Tears As Trial Nears, Black Teen’s Family Says

Why Is Trump Hostile Toward April Ryan? 3 Takeaways From Trevor Noah’s Interview was originally published on newsone.com