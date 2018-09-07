STD’s Are On The Rise So Here Are 4 Things You Can Do With Condoms Besides Have Sex

According to the CDC, cases of sexually transmitted diseases are at an all time high again.

“We are sliding backward,” Jonathan Mermin, director of CDC’s National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention, said in a statement. “It is evident the systems that identify, treat, and ultimately prevent STDs are strained to near-breaking point.”

Doctors are required to report chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis and its reported that those are on the rise. Herpes wasn’t lumped into the report but its likely that it is on the rise also.

What’s likely to be the issue is the culture of not using condoms. So, since people aren’t using condoms to have sex, what are they using condoms for? According to Reuters, people in Cuba, for example, have found several ways to use condoms that don’t involve penetration.

Here are five things you can do with condoms since obviously they’re not being used for sex.

You can use condoms to fish.

In Cuba, some fishermen are confined to the shores due to restrictions on how far out their boats can go. So, they’ve come up with a work around. Fishermen create floats with several inflated condoms tied together and use them to carry baited hooks of fishing lines.

Condoms make great rubber bands.

If you’ve run out of rubber bands in your home but you’ve got some unused condoms lying around, make those rubbers useful by turning them into hair ties. Sandra Hernandez, a hairstylist in Havana says, “We can’t allow clients to leave upset that we couldn’t do something because we lacked the tools so instead we look for alternatives.” Condoms are strong, stretchy and cheap so there’s no harm in using them.

Use condoms to entertain the children.

Condoms can double as inflatable balloons, who knew? For your next children’s birthday party or talent show, don’t worry about spending extra money on buying balloons in bulk. Just rip open a few Trojan Magnums, blow them up and let your imagination do the rest. Have you ever seen a condom turn into a swan? It’s quite impressive.

Cubans use condoms to make wine.

I didn’t think this one was possible but it’s true. You can actually use condoms to make wine. Orestes Estevez makes wine out of his Havana home using condoms — unused ones, of course. He uses condoms to cover the bottles of grape juice. The juice then begins to ferment and as it ferments, it releases gasses that inflate the condom. Once the condoms deflate, Orestes knows that the process is complete and his wine is ready.

“It really increases the alcohol percentage and improves the process of fermentation, as well as that of clarification,” he said.

