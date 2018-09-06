9 Photos Of Ty Dolla $ign Smoking That Sticky Icky

Ty Dolla $ign was arrested on Wednesday, September 6, after Atlanta police allegedly located “a ton of weed” and cocaine in the limo he was riding in, TMZ reports. The site states the singer, rapper, and songwriter appeared to be on his way to perform as the opening act at a G-Eazy concert in Lakewood, when he and his team were pulled over in front of the Busy Bee Cafe.

From TMZ: “In a video of the bust — obtained by TMZ — several officers and drug dogs are surrounding the vehicle, and the dogs are barking like crazy. Ty is placed in cuffs and led to a police cruiser.”

“A spokesperson for the department tells us officers discovered both cocaine and marijuana in the vehicle. At this time, it appears Ty will be charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of cocaine. He was traveling with 6 other people, but cops say they were released without charges,” the site continued in an update posted later that night.

See the video of his arrest above.

Shortly before this news broke, Ty$ hit Instagram to support Colin Kaepernick’s new Nike ad. Kaepernick and Nike have been making headlines nonstop this week, as the corporation makes it clear they’re standing by the free agent’s side. The former NFL Quarterback was blackballed after taking a knee during the National Anthem in protest of police brutality and racial inequities.

The NFL has released a statement on social justice, saying the issues that Colin Kaepernick and others have raised deserve attention and action. pic.twitter.com/QfmEUkXdjT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 4, 2018

After peeping the new ad Ty$ hit Instagram to repost it, writing in part “They said I was crazy too. The negativity multiply’s and the results are still positive .” So far no update from the rapper, but hopefully he’ll resurface on social media soon. We can’t speak to any alleged cocaine, but Ty$ and weed go together like ham and cheese…check out the gallery up top and let that man blow it down in peace.

9 Photos Of Ty Dolla $ign Smoking That Sticky Icky was originally published on globalgrind.com