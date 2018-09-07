A Dallas man was shot and killed late Thursday when a police officer returning home from her shift entered the wrong apartment in her building and eventually opened fire.

Details regarding the death of Botham Shem Jean, a 26-year-old native of the island of St. Lucia were not immediately released to the public on early Friday and authorities have said in a statement that the early information suggests that the officer involved called for help, and told responding officers that “she entered the victim’s apartment believing it was her own.”

The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. at the South Side Flats, a modest complex located near downtown Dallas. During the event, the officer was in full uniform and “fired her weapon striking the victim,” according to police.

Jean died at the hospital.

The officer has not been publicly identified and Dallas police have yet to interview the officer and wouldn’t speculate on whether or not she mistakenly entered another apartment and believed that the man inside was an intruder.

Dallas Cop Fatally Shoots Man After She Mistakenly Enters Wrong Apartment Thinking It Was Her Own was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

