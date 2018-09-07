Mac Miller Dead At 26

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

Mac Miller, the Pittsburgh rapper known for albums such as Swimming and The Divine Feminine has died of an overdose, ccording to a TMZ. He was 26-years-old.

He was found dead by law enforcement officials who arrived to his San Fernando Valley home. Miller had been vocal about his substance abuse issues in the past, as former girlfriend Ariana Grande attributed it as the reason why the two split after a two-year relationship.

One of the more unique characters in music, Miller’s music evolved as he did, growing from frat boy teen rap with records such as “Donald Trump” to a mature, funk sound on his latest albums.

