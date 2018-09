Reports say Cardi B nor Nicki Minaj will face any charges or legal ramifications from their altercation over the weekend at the Harpers Baazar after-party.

Sources claim Nicki Minaj declined to file charges. Reportedly after the incident, Cardi asked if she would like to press charges as well and she too declined.

Sources close to Cardi say that a member of Nicki’s security team, elbowed the former Love & Hip Hop star, causing the area to swell. Ouch!

