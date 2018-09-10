Hip-Hop and R&B artist biopics are all the rage these days and it seems like the Wu-Tang Clan’s Ol’ Dirty Bastard (R.I.P.) is going to be the latest to have his life story told on the big screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony’s Columbia Pictures is currently developing a biopic on the “Brooklyn Zoo” rapper and producer duties have gone to none other than the Wu-Tang Clan’s OG producer/founding member, the RZA.

A biopic on ODB has been rumored for years with The RZA touching on the subject back in 2016 during an interview with Rolling Stone. Though films like Notorious and All Eyez On Me left much to be desired, others such as Straight Outta Compton demonstrated that with the right team behind the scenes a Hip-Hop biopic can be a true cinematic experience.

And what other rapper has more classic real life moments than the Ol’ Dirty Bastard? Whether he was taking a limo to cash his welfare check or bum rushing the Grammy Awards stage to remind attendees that “Wu-Tang is for the children,” Dirt Mcgirt’s entire professional life seemed to be made for a movie. Unfortunately drug addiction and prison sentences constantly derailed ODB’s rap career before he ultimately passed away in 2004 due to a drug overdose.

No official word on the project has been released as of yet but you can bet that Wu-Tang fans will be lining up to see how the life and style of the Ol’ Dirty Bastard came to be.

—

Photo: Getty

RZA Is Set To Produce an Ol’ Dirty Bastard Biopic was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: