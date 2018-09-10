Moneice Slaughter Files Police Report Against Fellow LHHH Cast Member Princess Love

Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood is always full of drama and fighting that usually just seems to stay on screen. That wasn’t the case this time around during a recent taping which involved a dust-up between Moneice Slaughter and Princess Love.

The beef between the two LHHH cast members is no secret, the reality stars have been beefing for years. In one episode Moneice tried to hit Princess, who was pregnant at the time, with a chair. TMZ exclusively reports that during filming things got heated again when Slaughter showed up talking trash to Princess and threw a piece of cake at her.

In retaliation, Ray J’s wife threw a rock and even went the Cardi B route and launched a shoe at her fellow cast member. This latest incident resulted in the police getting involved.

Per TMZ:

“Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Moniece filed a police report after she and Princess damn near got into a brawl while filming scenes this week. Moniece alleges Princess threw a rock and a shoe at her. Sources close to Princess tell us she admits to chucking the rock, but insists it was Moniece who started the fight.

Our sources say Princess and Ray J were at a friend’s party during filming when Moniece showed up and started trash talking Princess. S**t quickly hit the fan when Moniece threw cake at Princess, who then threw the rock.

Moniece took to Instagram and posted an injury pic on her Story … showing her hand wrapped in a bandage. She captioned it, “When they can’t match you w/ words. When they can’t get to you so they throw stones instead but your ninja reflexes are on fleek.”

Princess later took to social media and responded to Moniece saying, “I told this weirdo to meet me after the scene, and she takes her sneakers off and runs through dirt in her socks right into securities arms.”

We will be looking forward to it all unfolding all on VH1 cause you just know Mona got it all on tape.

