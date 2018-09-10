Scarface Shoots Down Reports He Has Lung Cancer

Even before the Internet, fans have routinely and prematurely killed off our favorite rappers and entertainers. Scarface, the latest victim of such a rumor, officially put an end to the rumor that he’s suffering from lung cancer.

Throughout the weekend, fans have been posting up loving words of support after the news spread across online channels at a rapid rate after an exclusive report from Bossip.

From Bossip:

Scarface, whose real name is Brad T. Jordan, has reportedly been receiving treatment for the lung disease in his native Houston at Memorial Hermann Medical Center, which is renown for exceptional oncological care, the source said.

We’re told his condition has been up and down, and he had a close call a few months ago, telephoning a loved one in tears to complain that he was having trouble breathing and he believed it was the end.

However, the former “Geto Boys” member was able to bounce back and has booked a number of performances and other engagements since. He is now set to be in New York City this weekend for a show at the Source360 Conference and Festival in Brooklyn.

Face Mob took to Twitter to calm the fears of his massive fan base and even threw a shot at his haters who might be pushing for his demise.

“The internet will kill you quicker than a gun will.I sympathize with people who are really sick with cancer God be with you…

And as happy as the news of me being down will make some it will also make them even sadder to know its all untrue I’m alive and well yea I know,” Face wrote.

And as happy as the news of me being down will make some it will also make them even sadder to know its all untrue I’m alive and well yea I know😔😔 😜 — SCARFACE (@BrotherMob) September 9, 2018

