Last night John Legend joined the very elite list of entertainers with his Emmy win for his role in, Jesus Christ Superstar. The Emmy win allowed Legend to complete the coveted EGOT, which means that Legend has won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, & a Tony throughout his career. Winning one of these awards is a challenge in itself, winning all four is reserved only for legends. Congratulations again to John Legend on the win!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: