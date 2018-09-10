We already got a taste of Black Ops 4 action-packed and revamped multiplayer. Now its time to take Blackout, the games new battle royal mode for a spin.

If you own a PlayStation 4, you get first dibs on the action starting today as the Blackout beta is officially live. Black Ops 4 all-new mode ditches the conventional multiplayer confines of Call of Duty games by dropping players into last man standing Battle Royal experience.

Described as “a celebration of the Black Ops series,” the new mode will fan favorite characters, weapons, land sea, and air vehicles, parts of classic maps that were featured in previous Black Ops games. Speaking about the new mode, Treyarch’s Co-Studio Head, Dan Bunting added:

“We are going to support Blackout for the long haul, and there’s such a rich history with Black Ops that allows us to continuously update and evolve Blackout to keep it fun and fresh for the community. It’s a true celebration of Black Ops in every way, and getting our community in to play the mode before launch is vital. We can’t wait to see the feedback and hear from players as they get a taste of what’s coming in October.”

Blackout is officially a go now PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC owners can join the fun Friday, September 14 at 10 am PT – Monday, September 17 at 10 am PT. Hip-Hop Wired is also giving away access keys to the beta so stay tuned to our Twitter account for instructions. To redeem your codes head to www.callofduty.com/beta you can watch Blackout in action in the announcement trailer below.

—

Photo: Activision /Treyarch

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Battle Royale Mode “Blackout” Beta Now Live On PS4 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: