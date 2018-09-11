What’s Poppin With Deja Perez & Darnerien McCants

Allow me to introduce you to former NFLer turned trainer Darnerien McCants! He’s a stellar athlete that originally wanted to play basketball…then switched it to football! This decision landed him at HBCU Delaware State! Then he played for our Washington Redskins!! He transitioned his NFL career into a successful training business where he helps to be a positive influence with young men…and also helps train people of all ages to help them live their best life. Enjoy the latest episode of “What’s Poppin!” the podcast!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: