Mayor Muriel Bowser Declares The District Under State Of Emergency Due To Hurricane Florence

D.C. Mayor Bowser has declared a state of emergency as the District prepares for Hurricane Florence, a Category 4 storm expected to hit the East Coast later this week. Maryland and Virginia have already declared a state of emergency preparing for the storm.

The 15-day emergency signed by Bowser noted that Florence was “forecasted to produce high winds, rainfall, and storm surge” with “serious widespread effects in the region”.

PLEASE READ: How To Prepare For A Hurricane

In a statement, Mayor Bowser said “While we are monitoring potential impacts of Hurricane Florence on the District, we remain committed to keeping our residents safe, prepared, and informed,” said Mayor Bowser. “I encourage all District residents and visitors to take this storm seriously and stay up to date on the latest emergency information, including signing up for our AlertDC messaging service.”

Mayor Bowser advises that District residents and visitors should:

Sign up for alerts at alertdc.dc.gov. AlertDC is your personal connection to real-time updates and instructions to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your neighborhood.

Encourage family and friends in the storm’s path to listen to officials and have a plan on how you will communicate once the storm passes.

Replenish your emergency supply kit, especially if you have dietary or medical needs. For a list of items you need, visit ready.dc.gov/kit.

If you have access and/or functional needs, take steps to prepare in advance, including informing your support network of your emergency supplies and planning for your critical needs, such as transportation, power, and communications.

Monitor local radio or TV stations for updated emergency information.

Clean out your home’s gutters and empty out your rain barrels.

Contact DC Water at (202) 612-3400 to report any clogged sewer basins and clean out any trash or litter around sewer basins.

