Over the past two years it’s become pretty evident that Donald Trump is the worst American president in the history of the United States. Consider his obvious racism, xenophobia, and lack of morality or even empathy for anyone outside of his inner circle, and Donald Trump is on the same tier as some of history’s most notorious and reviled dictators.

So it should come as no surprise to anyone that the man who attacks NFL players for kneeling during the national anthem, but doesn’t even know the words to the Star Spangled Banner himself would crack jokes when talking about the brave soldiers who were killed during an ambush in Niger last year. Omarosa Manigault-Newman has once again come through with some secret receipts and yesterday (Sept. 11) leaked new audio in which the Russian backed President made light of the tragedy.

After gloating that terrorists had moved to Africa because they were forced out of the Middle-East, he joked “I don’t think i’d want to be a terrorist right now.” Of course his room filled with his followers and yes men enjoyed the wisecrack and laughed it off as if it was actually funny.

For those who don’t remember this is the same situation in which Donald Trump disrespected the wife and memory of La David Johnson when he made a condolence call to the family of the fallen soldier and completely faceplanted when he said Sgt. Johnson “knew what he signed up for.” And now this is extra salt on that old wound.

Check out the audio below and don’t forget to get out and vote in the midterm elections come November.

Omarosa Tapes: Donald Trump Cracked Joke During Meeting About Soldiers Killed In Niger was originally published on hiphopwired.com

